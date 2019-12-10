41 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock increased by 24.8% to $4.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $337.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares increased by 24.7% to $0.36. The market cap seems to be at $25.8 million.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) shares increased by 8.1% to $0.15. The market cap seems to be at $8.1 million.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $0.23. The market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares increased by 6.9% to $1.40. The market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $10.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.7 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares increased by 4.8% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock rose 4.4% to $11.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) shares surged 4.2% to $47.20. The market cap seems to be at $115.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 06, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $6.50. The market cap stands at $263.7 million.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.73. The market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $16.20. The market cap stands at $456.3 million.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) stock increased by 2.3% to $83.50. The market cap stands at $23.4 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $87.00.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock rose 2.2% to $0.45. The market cap seems to be at $23.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares increased by 2.2% to $11.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.0 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock rose 2.1% to $3.89. The market cap seems to be at $215.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $0.83. The market cap seems to be at $7.8 million.
- Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares surged 1.7% to $3.60. The market cap seems to be at $113.9 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares increased by 1.4% to $59.55. The market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $71.00.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock rose 1.3% to $63.50. The market cap stands at $7.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on December 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $0.39. The market cap stands at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
Losers
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares plummeted 22.8% to $0.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) stock decreased by 9.3% to $3.69. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock fell 4.8% to $0.99. The market cap seems to be at $10.4 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock plummeted 4.8% to $2.80. The market cap seems to be at $120.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock decreased by 3.0% to $1.62. The market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares decreased by 2.5% to $2.55. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares decreased by 2.2% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock fell 2.1% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) stock declined 2.1% to $29.80. The market cap stands at $292.0 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares declined 1.8% to $211.95. The market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $199.00.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) stock fell 1.7% to $3.47. The market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock decreased by 1.6% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock decreased by 1.4% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares decreased by 1.2% to $21.01. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock declined 1.1% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares plummeted 1.1% to $47.20. The market cap seems to be at $126.9 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares plummeted 1.1% to $9.71. The market cap seems to be at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares fell 1.1% to $41.08. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Commerzbank, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares plummeted 1.0% to $0.96. The market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares decreased by 1.0% to $42.27. The market cap stands at $983.5 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.