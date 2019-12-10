Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 5.9% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $306.5 million. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.

 

Losers

  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares plummeted 2.8% to $18.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 1.6% to $11.31. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRO + EQNR)

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
3 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session