4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 5.9% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $306.5 million. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
Losers
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares plummeted 2.8% to $18.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 1.6% to $11.31. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.