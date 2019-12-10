25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 26.7% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 29.32% on Monday.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 24% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, up from $0.06 in the same quarter last year.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 13.6% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted fast track designation for Itolizumab for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 12% to $4.66 in pre-market trading. Canadian regulators approved the sale of Genworth's stake in Genworth MI Canada Inc. to Brookfield Business Partners.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 11% to $27.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported active clients of 3.4 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year. The company announced that CFO Paul Yee will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 8.7% to $142.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 &FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6.3% to $11.88 in pre-market trading after surging 15.85% on Monday.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 6.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported it entered into a $100 million trade receivable securitization program.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares rose 5.6% to $10.03 in pre-market trading after falling 51.68% on Monday.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 5% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported plans to end its research in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 3.9% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.35% on Monday.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) rose 3.1% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 2.6% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 2.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 15% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 5% to $18.07 in pre-market trading.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 5% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported sales of $4.95 million, up from $4.861 million in the same quarter last year.
- Chewy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHWY) fell 4.5% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares fell 4.1% to $2.82 in pre-market trading.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 3.5% to $14.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) fell 3.7% to $352.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) fell 3.7% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 3.4% to $29.41 in pre-market trading after surging 110.73% on Monday.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 3.1% to $35.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a offering of 4.75 million common stock.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 2.5% to $294.90 in pre-market trading after Needham analysts downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform, citing potential subscriber losses and growing competition.
