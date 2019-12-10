Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The NFIB small business optimism index for November is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
