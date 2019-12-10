Market Overview

Like Lucky Charms Cereal? Pillsbury Just Stuffed That In Cookie Dough For You
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019
If you are already struggling with holiday weight this season, brace yourself, because General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) has launched a new limited edition cookie dough.

 

The Pillsbury Lucky Charm Cookie dough comes stuffed with marshmallows, and is available on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores for $2.5, People magazine reported.

 

The limited edition dough — that makes about 12 large cookies packing 140 calories each — is only available in Walmart stores, and can’t be ordered online, the Walmart website shows.

 

