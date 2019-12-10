Market Overview

WaPo: House Democrats To Announce Impeachment Charges Against Trump Today
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 12:30am   Comments
The House Democrats will introduce two articles to initiate the formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

 

An Impeachment Vote Could Come Next Week

 

The charges will focus on abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress, three officials close to the matter told the Washington Post.

 

New York Representative (NY-D) Eliot Engel, also the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the specific articles would be announced at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Post.

 

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that no final decision has been made regarding the articles and that the House judiciary committee is pondering over it, the Post reported.

 

If the articles are introduced on Tuesday, the judiciary committee could vote on it on Thursday, the publication said. The articles will go in front of the full House for a vote next week, as per the current plan.

 

Lawyers Argue In The House

 

The announcement of charges will follow the House’s hearing of arguments made by constitutional experts from both Democratic and Republican fronts.

 

The Democratice side called Trump “a clear and present danger,” in the hearing on Monday, as reported by the Post.

 

Earlier last week, a Harvard law professor, arguing in favor of impeachment, said that the founding fathers would “identify President Trump’s conduct as exactly the kind of abuse of office, high crimes and misdemeanors, that they were worried about.”

 

Trump is facing impeachment charges primarily for allegedly blackmailing then newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation aimed at hurting his democratic rival Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

