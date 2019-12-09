Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bankers Promote Hong Kong Listing After Alibaba Success

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 11:22pm   Comments
Share:
Bankers Promote Hong Kong Listing After Alibaba Success

Inspired by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) recent secondary-listing success in Hong Kong, bankers are telling other U.S.-listed Chinese companies to do the same, according to The Nikkei.

What Happened

Bankers told The Nikkei that they are asking U.S.-listed Chinese companies to list in Hong Kong after Alibaba’s landmark Hong Kong listing success in November.

“We are actively promoting a listing in Hong Kong to a clutch of companies we believe will be well received by Chinese investors," said one of the bankers interviewed by The Nikkei.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

“My competitors are also meeting companies and advocating such a move. We hope to get at least two to four companies to begin work for a secondary listing as early as January," added the banker. 

What It Matters

The Chinese ecommerce giant raised $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong in November, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

Inspired by that, bankers are pitching Hong Kong listing to other U.S.-listed Chinese companies, especially those with a net worth of around $400 billion and technology firms, such as Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), according to The Nikkei.

Amid rising US-China tensions, investors are concerned that the U.S. might finally force Chinese companies to delist. This, plus the attraction of an active local investor base could attract more Chinese companies to list in Hong Kong, according to The Nikkei.

"After Alibaba's listing, interest among Chinese companies listed in New York to tap the Hong Kong market is ... there," said head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region at UBS, David Chin to The Nikkei.

Posted-In: Alibaba Hong KongNews IPOs Top Stories Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BABA)

eBay Leaving Investors Bruised – Is It In Trouble?
7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Big Tech Firms Pose Global Financial Stability Risks: FSB Report
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Markets In 'Goldilocks' Mode Amid Strong Job Gains, Steady Wage Gains
Resideo, Zogenix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For Dec. 6
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Huawei Ban Is Hurting Other Smartphone Makers, Including Apple