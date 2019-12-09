Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/9

Freight Futures data to watch today: W/W Spot Settlement Price Changes

Trucking Freight Futures ended the week on a positive note Friday, with eight of 11 markets closing higher and the remaining three finishing unchanged. However, the w/w change in the markets was not as positive with only four of the 11 markets notching a gain. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912) rose 0.2% on Friday but was lower by 0.33% on the week to $1.498/mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) posted a 0.4% gain Friday pushing it .033% higher for the week to $1.534. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) posted a fractional gain on Friday but slid 1% on the week to $1.314. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912) finished unchanged on Friday and was down almost 0.4% for the week to $1.646.

For the week on the individual lanes, there were three lanes that faced significant downward pressure. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201912) tumbled $0.033 or 3.2% to settle at $1.006.

In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) dropped $0.012 or 1% to $1.234 with the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201912) in the East slipping 0.92% $0.971. On the positive side, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201912) in the East gained $0.02 or 1.04% to $1.937 and the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201912) added 0.25% to finish the week at $1.693. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD2918912) settled at $1.622 for a w/w gain of almost 0.4%.

