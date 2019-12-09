48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares climbed 169.1% to $67.36 after the company announced it would be acquired by Sanofi for $68 per share in cash.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 103.5% to $19.67 after the company agreed to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) for $20 per share in cash.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares gained 85.5% to $20.63 after the company announced it would license its anti-inflammatory antibody to Janssen for $750 million in cash and up to $600 million in milestone payments.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares rose 65% to $23.83 after the company announced data for its Magrolimab trial showing a complete response rate of 50% and an overall response rate of 92% observed in untreated patients with risk in Myelodysplastic syndrome.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares gained 42.6% to $19.50 after the company announced positive preliminary data from its FT596 study and Wells Fargo upgraded its rating of the stock to Outperform.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) jumped 32.8% to $5.39.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 30.5% to $3.34.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 28.3% to $56.07 after the company offered updated preliminary data from MANIFEST trial with CPI-0610 in oral and poster presentations at the ASH.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) surged 27.8% to $9.10 after the company announced a 100% overall response rate in its phase 1/2 study of ublituximab.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) jumped 23.1% to $3.63 after the company announced the completion of its strategic review. It will halt the execution of its growth strategy and focus on returning proceeds from asset sales to shareholders. The company also announced a $200 million buyback.
- LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 19.8% to $6.89.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 18% to $28.74.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 17.7% to $6.65.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 17.2% to $11.31 after the company announced it reached a $13.5 billion settlement to resolve individual claims from recent fires including the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Tubbs fire.
- Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) gained 16.4% to $2.55 after Antero Midstream announced a $100 million buyback of the company's stock.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 15% to $0.88.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 13.9% to $2.62
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 13.7% to $29.62.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 13% to $4.97.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 12.7% to $8.18 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $22 per share.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 12.6% to $10.18. OptimizeRx said its sales pipeline has increased 79% in 2019 to $84 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 12% to $20.89 after the company announced David Klein as the new CEO.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares jumped 11.6% to $2.9789.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 10.8% to $5.45.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 10.5% to $8.71.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares jumped 10.4% to $6.90.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares gained 9.9% to $4.65.
- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares jumped 9.6% to $4.92 after the company announced it will buy back $100 million shares from Antero Resources.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares rose 9.5% to $11.72. Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares surged 9.4% to $11.36.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) gained 9.3% to $56.01.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 9.1% to $6.80.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares gained 8.6% to $20.67.
Losers
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares tumbled 49.3% to $0.2736 after the company priced 24.6 million unit offering at $0.405 per unit.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 41.1% to $11.59 after the company reported updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of its lead investigational off-the-shelf (allogeneic) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy candidate, PBCAR019.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 31.8% to $3.96 after the company received a $4 per share acquisition offer from United Health's OptumRx..
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) fell 21.4% to $4.7450.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares declined 10.7% to $3.44.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares fell 9.5% to $2.29.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares declined 9.5% to $10.51.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 9.5% to $0.3169 after the company announced data from INSPIRE related abstracts at the American Society of Hematology 2019 Annual Meeting.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 9.2% to $4.3950.
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares dropped 8.8% to $17.96 after the company reported an 11 million share stock offering.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares declined 8.5% to $3.25.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 8.3% to $2.23.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares dropped 7.9% to $2.1750.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dipped 7.4% to $73.51.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares tumbled 7.1% to $6.04.
