Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

White Castle Recalls Certain Frozen Sandwiches: What You Need To Know

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Share:
White Castle Recalls Certain Frozen Sandwiches: What You Need To Know

White Castle voluntarily recalled some of its frozen hamburgers due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What Happened At White Castle

Consumers who bought either a frozen six pack of White Castle hamburgers or jalapeno burgers or a 16 pack of frozen hamburgers of cheeseburgers should check their packaging's best by date. According to the press release, consumer should immediately discard or return boxes with a best buy date ranging from "04 Aug 2020" to "17 Aug 2020."

Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

White Castle said a third party testing of its frozen hamburgers for a presence of Listeria monocytogenes which could be fatal among pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals could suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, nausea, among others.

Why It's Important For White Castle Consumers

White Castle said there have been no reported illness associated with its products. The company has already taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of its products, including destroying all production runs from the one manufacturing facility impacted.

"Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety," said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

The company will also consult with outside food experts to implement better sanitation and cleaning procedures and guidelines.

Related Links:

What To Know About The Trader Joe's Sushi Recall

How Come There Aren't More White Castle Locations?

Photo Courtesy Of White Castle

Posted-In: food hamburgers safety recall White CastleNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CBP Expands E-Commerce Data Pilot To Ocean, International Mail