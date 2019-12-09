White Castle Recalls Certain Frozen Sandwiches: What You Need To Know

White Castle voluntarily recalled some of its frozen hamburgers due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What Happened At White Castle

Consumers who bought either a frozen six pack of White Castle hamburgers or jalapeno burgers or a 16 pack of frozen hamburgers of cheeseburgers should check their packaging's best by date. According to the press release, consumer should immediately discard or return boxes with a best buy date ranging from "04 Aug 2020" to "17 Aug 2020."

Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

White Castle said a third party testing of its frozen hamburgers for a presence of Listeria monocytogenes which could be fatal among pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals could suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, nausea, among others.

Why It's Important For White Castle Consumers

White Castle said there have been no reported illness associated with its products. The company has already taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of its products, including destroying all production runs from the one manufacturing facility impacted.

"Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety," said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

The company will also consult with outside food experts to implement better sanitation and cleaning procedures and guidelines.

