Beef Producers Demand Country Of Origin Labeling On US Meat

The United States Cattlemen's Association is pushing the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a rulemaking decision on the use of labeling claims such as "Made in USA," according to Global Meat News.

A Debate Over 'Made In USA'

The USCA believes that the use of any labeling claims proclaiming beef to be from America must satisfy certain criteria, Global Meat News reported.

The cattle must be born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S. to be sold as "USA beef" to consumers in grocery stores.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association said in a statement that there is a potential for consumer confusion. The use of labeling is akin to marketing and "should be regulated as such," the association said.

The core purpose of government entities like the FSIS is to make sure all meat and poultry products are safe for the consumer to eat.

The NCBA also believes beef labels should be confirmed through existing United States Department of Agriculture rules, the association said in a statement.

They also need to be consistent with international trade commitments, especially with Canada and Mexico, the organization said.

NCBA Says Concerns Not Addressed

The NCBA said recent initiatives by industry groups and even the U.S. Congress are well-intentioned, but fall short of addressing concerns.

"We look forward to working with USDA and other stakeholders — something NCBA is uniquely positioned to do — to ensure that accurate and voluntary origin labels are in place to benefit beef producers and consumers," NCBA CEO Colin Woodall said in a statement.

