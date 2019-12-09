Market Overview

Elon Musk Takes Grimes For A Drive In The Cybertruck
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 8:58am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took his new wheels out for a spin in Los Angeles, marking the first time he publicly drove a prototype well before release.

The monstrous Cybertruck drew gawkers — including A-List celebrities like Edward Norton — in the Nobu parking lot before Musk hopped in the driver’s seat, his musician girlfriend, Grimes, got in the passenger’s seat, and the clunky truck sped away, leaving an over-turned traffic cone in its wake.

The Cybertruck seems to have become Musk’s ride of choice. Over the weekend, it was spotted outside Los Angeles International Airport and on the I-405. Prior to these sightings, the Cybertruck had only been captured once in action.

What's Next For Cybertruck

The company isn't expected to begin production on the model until at least 2021, so some suspect the sightings have been of the same Cybertruck. However, Tesla hasn't confirmed whether there are more than one on the road.

Notably, one screenshot of the on-road Cybertruck shows a redesign from the concept demonstrated in November, according to Electrek. The front headlights appear stronger and more like traditional headlights than the sleek stream of lights featured at the unveiling.

In the first two days after Tesla opened reservations for the vehicle, it had recorded nearly 150,000 preorders. The Cybertruck will have a base model starting at $39,900 and a deluxe option priced at $69,900.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
