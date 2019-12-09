Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock increased by 0.8% to $76.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 03, the current rating is at Perform.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares rose 0.4% to $60.06. The market cap seems to be at $156.7 billion.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock surged 0.4% to $39.45. The market cap stands at $90.6 billion.

 

Losers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares decreased by 0.8% to $78.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

