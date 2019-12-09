8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock increased by 9.5% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock rose 1.8% to $3.63. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) stock increased by 1.6% to $56.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock rose 1.3% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock surged 1.2% to $45.20. The market cap stands at $106.6 billion.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares increased by 1.2% to $19.00. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.10.
- Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $12.55. The market cap seems to be at $60.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.50.
Losers
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares plummeted 0.8% to $3.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.10.
