8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 8:34am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock increased by 9.5% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock rose 1.8% to $3.63. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) stock increased by 1.6% to $56.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock rose 1.3% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock surged 1.2% to $45.20. The market cap stands at $106.6 billion.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares increased by 1.2% to $19.00. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.10.
  • Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $12.55. The market cap seems to be at $60.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.50.

 

Losers

  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares plummeted 0.8% to $3.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.10.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

© Copyright Benzinga
