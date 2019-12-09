10 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares rose 9.8% to $2.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $760.6 million. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on October 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: AM) stock rose 3.2% to $4.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 07, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 8.3% to $1.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $28.5 million.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock decreased by 2.3% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.5 million.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock declined 1.9% to $2.01. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock fell 1.9% to $38.23. The market cap stands at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
- Paringa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares declined 1.7% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock plummeted 1.4% to $0.75. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock fell 1.3% to $18.51. The market cap seems to be at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) shares fell 1.2% to $3.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on December 06, the current rating is at Sector Perform.
