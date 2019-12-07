Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jury Clears Elon Musk In 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Trial
Jason Shubnell  
December 07, 2019 12:07am   Comments
Share:
Jury Clears Elon Musk In 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Trial

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has won this battle.

A Los Angeles jury on Friday ruled that Musk's use of Twitter to suggest a British spelunker was a pedophile didn’t amount to defamation.

Musk faced defamation charges in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for calling a UK-based caver Vernon Unsworth “pedo guy.”

“Evidence is going to be through Mr. Musk testifying that in fact, Mr. Musk didn’t call him a pedophile. Mr. Musk deleted the tweet, apologized, and moved on,” Musk’s lawyer Alexander Spiro told the court.

Musk has defended himself saying that “pedo guy” is a common insult in South Africa, where he grew up, and that Musk didn’t intend to accuse Unsworth of pedophilia with the words.

“The jury got it right,” Spiro said in a statement.

“My faith in humanity is restored,” Musk said after the verdict was delivered, according to CNBC.

Tesla's stock closed Friday's session at $335.89 per share.

Related Links:

'Thought He Was Just Some Random Creepy Guy,' Musk Testifies In Defamation Case

Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson Talk Physics Of Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150

Photo credit: Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Elon Musk Vernon UnsworthNews Legal Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Today's Pickup: Seattle-Based Shipium Lands $2M Seed Round
Morgan Stanley Raises Tesla's Stock Bull Case On China, Cybertruck Opportunities
The Evolution Of Daseke – Great Quarter, Guys
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 6, 2019: TSLA, ONTX, XHB, BIG, SFIX
Tesla Model 3s Can Earn Subsidies In China
'Did Someone At 10 Downing Street Ask If You Were A Pedophile?' Musk's Lawyer To UK Caver
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Eco-Friendly Cannabis Blooms In Southern California