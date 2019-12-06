Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/6

Freight Futures data to watch today: December (Spot) Futures Contracts

The Trucking Freight Futures markets were very quiet and looking for direction on Thursday with six of the 11 spot contracts unchanged, three fractionally lower and two fractionally higher. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912) was unchanged at $1.595/mile as was the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912), which settled at $1.646. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) inched up to $1.528, while the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) closed down a fraction to $1.312.

Two of the three lanes in the East were unchanged. The CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201912) and the ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201912) contracts were both flat on the day and settled at $1.929 and $1.686, respectively. The PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201912) rose 0.3% to close at $0.970.

In the West, both lanes were unchanged with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) and SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) ending at $2.057 and $1.234, respectively. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract closed down a fraction to $1.619 as did the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201912), which settled at $1.004.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – December (Spot) Futures Settlement Prices

