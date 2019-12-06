Global Expansion, Turf Battles, And Hydrogen Vs. Electric — For Freight's Sake
Black Friday in the US + UK, tech and unit economics, global expansion and turf battles in the on-demand delivery space, use cases for drone delivery, hydrogen vs electric batteries, plus what's hot or not in investing.
Image by (Joenomias) Menno de Jong from Pixabay
