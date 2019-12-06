Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 257 companies set new 52-week highs.
Significant Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Omni Financial Services (OTC: OFSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 75.93% after setting a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.26 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,335.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,334.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 0.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $201.11 for a change of up 0.44%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares hit a yearly high of $134.84. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.76 Friday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit $54.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $283.04. Shares traded down 0.81%.
- Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $89.09. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.89. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $318.03 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $280.87.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.98 Friday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $59.85 with a daily change of up 1.08%.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 1.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.53 for a change of up 1.31%.
- Keyence (OTC: KYCCF) shares set a new yearly high of $364.07 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares set a new yearly high of $49.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
- Meituan Dianping (OTC: MPNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.50 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $273.12. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares broke to $97.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $58.75. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit $40.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares broke to $20.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $100.05 with a daily change of up 1.99%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were down 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $224.50.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.53 for a change of up 0.48%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares set a new yearly high of $100.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $231.64. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.36 on Friday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $347.12. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Kao (OTC: KAOOY) shares hit $16.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.
- Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMY) shares were up 2.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.53 for a change of up 2.67%.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.54. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $93.43. Shares traded up 2.27%.
- Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares broke to $17.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) stock set a new 52-week high of $134.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.26%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit $132.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $73.34 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.59 on Friday morning, moving up 1.09%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.60 for a change of up 0.1%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.59.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.
- DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.30 on Friday morning, moving up 2.09%.
- Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.80.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock made a new 52-week high of $202.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $82.28. Shares traded up 0.64%.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.91 Friday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.30. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.36. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares hit $45.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%.
- Kerry Group (OTC: KRYAF) shares hit a yearly high of $131.05. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares hit $38.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $172.49.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new yearly high of $151.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $109.19. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.28. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Geberit (OTC: GBERY) shares were up 0.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.35 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 1.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $165.89 for a change of up 1.64%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares broke to $58.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $112.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares were up 2.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.59 for a change of up 2.18%.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.61 Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Sunny Optical Technology (OTC: SNPTF) shares were up 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 2.71%.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.34. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.70 Friday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares set a new yearly high of $39.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $112.71.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares set a new yearly high of $22.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- Coles Gr (OTC: CLEGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.4%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.17.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) shares set a new yearly high of $5.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.35% on the session.
- TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares set a new yearly high of $112.88 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.89. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares broke to $213.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.94.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.64 Friday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.45 for a change of up 0.24%.
- Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares hit $28.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.96%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were up 3.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $157.87 for a change of up 3.91%.
- Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC: SLFPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.68 on Friday, moving flat%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.38. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares set a new yearly high of $106.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.
- Moncler (OTC: MONRY) shares hit a yearly high of $47.75. The stock traded up 4.03% on the session.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares broke to $167.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.86. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.20.
- SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares broke to $19.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.33.
- Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.20. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.26. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to $62.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.58 on Friday, moving up 1.46%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.96 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.69 on Friday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares hit $182.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.47 Friday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $93.00. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares were up 10.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.75.
- Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.57%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $100.40. Shares traded up 2.23%.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares set a new yearly high of $29.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares broke to $36.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.96%.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares set a new yearly high of $65.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $136.09. Shares traded up 1.39%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares broke to $71.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $526.90. Shares traded up 1.0%.
- Equatorial Energia (OTC: EQUEY) shares set a new yearly high of $6.50 this morning. The stock was down 75.93% on the session.
- Getinge (OTC: GNGBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.15. Shares traded flat%.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.78. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTC: TKFOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.66 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.67 on Friday, moving up 1.65%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.22 on Friday morning, moving up 4.07%.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.72. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares hit a yearly high of $62.86. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $167.68 on Friday, moving up 1.04%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.84%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were up 2.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.76 for a change of up 2.29%.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.50 on Friday morning, moving up 3.38%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.55. Shares traded up 0.76%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a yearly high of $15.39. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.70 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $74.18. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) shares hit a yearly high of $40.59. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares were up 0.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $170.89.
- Sega Sammy Holdings (OTC: SGAMF) shares broke to $14.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
- CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.57 on Friday, moving up 3.85%.
- Idorsia (OTC: IDRSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.85. The stock was up 2.56% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares broke to $68.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.53 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.
- Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares broke to $31.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $52.12. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:
