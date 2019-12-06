4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares increased by 0.7% to $36.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 0.2% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 26.4% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $28.5 million.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares declined 0.2% to $0.71. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on November 26, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.
