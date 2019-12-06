Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares increased by 43.3% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $23.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock moved upwards by 40.6% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock increased by 5.9% to $7.88. The market cap seems to be at $264.8 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) stock rose 4.3% to $12.58. The market cap seems to be at $135.9 million.
  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock rose 2.4% to $61.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on December 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Losers

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock plummeted 13.1% to $0.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock declined 5.5% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $20.9 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYAD + BNGO)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019: KR, YETI, BNGO, GOOS, ULTA
9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Extended Again, Zymeworks' Positive Readout, Enanta Misses Earnings Estimate
19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cassava Gains On Alzheimer's Presentation, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session