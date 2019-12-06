7 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares increased by 43.3% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $23.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock moved upwards by 40.6% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock increased by 5.9% to $7.88. The market cap seems to be at $264.8 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $8.00.
- Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAD) stock rose 4.3% to $12.58. The market cap seems to be at $135.9 million.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock rose 2.4% to $61.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on December 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.