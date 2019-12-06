Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 7:23am   Comments
Share:
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 66.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced additional positive Phase 2a clinical data in Alzheimer's disease at the CTAD 2019.
  • Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) rose 19% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 13.8% to $79.08 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 9.4% to $258.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 8.8% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 8.4% to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 EPS forecast.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 7% to $10.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 6.4% to $56.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 4.9% to $63.10 in pre-market trading after falling 59.67% on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Sage Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 4.7% to $6.04 in pre-market trading.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 4.4% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 4.3% to $10.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.2% to $250.48 in pre-market trading. Needham upgraded Trade Desk from Hold to Buy and announced a $325 price target.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 3.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.20% on Thursday.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) rose 3.1% to $5.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 3.1% to $19.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 3% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after surging 78.78% on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 19.9% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued weak forecast.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares fell 16.7% to $20.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 10.6% to $62.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 10.1% to $4.01 in the pre-market trading session after declining 10.29% on Thursday.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) fell 9.2% to $36.51 in pre-market trading. Korn Ferry reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak earnings forecast for the third quarter.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 5.1% to $75.32 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded Teladoc Health from Buy to Hold.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4.5% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Plug Power priced its 40 million share public offering of common stock at $2.75 per share.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 4.1% to $3.75 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) shares fell 3.8% to $19.38 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) fell 3.6% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) fell 3.6% to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
  • IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) fell 3.3% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.1% to $11.22 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUPH + AOBC)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; At Home Group Shares Fall
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Buyers Hit The Jackpot With Well-Timed Option Trades
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Express Jumps After Strong Q3 Results; Sage Therapeutics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

7 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Resideo, Zogenix And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For Dec. 6