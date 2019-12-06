'Did Someone At 10 Downing Street Ask If You Were A Paedophile?' Musk's Lawyer To UK Caver

U.K. caver Vernon Unsworth testified for the second day in a row on Thursday in a defamation case he has filed against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a Los Angeles court.

No Apology For Musk

Unsworth, who is suing Musk for calling him a “pedo guy,” said he won’t apologize to Musk for his own comments, Reuters reported.

The caver had asked Musk to “stick his submarine where it hurts—” criticizing the latter’s efforts to send submarines to rescue children stuck in a cave in Thailand as a “PR stunt.”

According to Reuters, Unsworth argued that it was not a personal attack on Musk. “My insult was to the tube and not to Mr. Musk personally,” he said.

On the second day of the hearing on Wednesday, Unsworth had said that he felt “humiliated, ashamed, dirtied” when Musk branded him a pedophile.

Did Someone Ask If You’re A ‘Pedo Guy?’

Musk’s lawyer argued that Unsworth’s reputation is unscathed by Musk’s tweets. The lawyer pointed out that Unsworth’s efforts to rescue the children have been applauded by both the British and the Thai governments, as reported by Reuters.

To make the point, the lawyer asked if someone talked about Unsworth being a pedophile when he was standing side-by-side with the former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at an event at 10 Downing Street.

“Not that I recall,” Unsworth replied, according to Reuters.

Musk has apologized to Unsworth on multiple occasions, including at the trial. On day one of the hearing, Musk said that he thought Unsworth was some “random creepy guy unrelated to the rescue.”

On day two, Musk said that he doesn’t know his total net worth, but he knows that he doesn’t have “a lot of cash.”

Price Action

Tesla’s shares closed 0.8% lower at $330.37 on Thursday. The shares recovered in after-hours trading at $333.9.