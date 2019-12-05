Xeneta, Tariff Turmoil, General Average, And More On This Week's Port Report
We've got a 45' container of stacked show today with all the latest news on global trade tensions, the numbers on how the trade war is impacting shippers, Xeneta CEO and Co-Founder Patrik Berglund dials in, and in correction corner former Roanoke Trade board member, owner, VP…and also Dooner's dad Jerry Dooner schools us on General Average.
