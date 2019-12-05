Xeneta, Tariff Turmoil, General Average, And More On This Week's Port Report

We've got a 45' container of stacked show today with all the latest news on global trade tensions, the numbers on how the trade war is impacting shippers, Xeneta CEO and Co-Founder Patrik Berglund dials in, and in correction corner former Roanoke Trade board member, owner, VP…and also Dooner's dad Jerry Dooner schools us on General Average.

Rewatch the live video

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Image Sourced from Pixabay