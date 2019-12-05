Market Overview

Xeneta, Tariff Turmoil, General Average, And More On This Week's Port Report
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 05, 2019 5:40pm   Comments
We've got a 45' container of stacked show today with all the latest news on global trade tensions, the numbers on how the trade war is impacting shippers, Xeneta CEO and Co-Founder Patrik Berglund dials in, and in correction corner former Roanoke Trade board member, owner, VP…and also Dooner's dad Jerry Dooner schools us on General Average.

Rewatch the live video

Image Sourced from Pixabay

