The Best Low-Calorie Champagnes To Ring In The New Year

Not all sparkling wines are Champagnes, but all Champagnes are sparkling wines. Did you know that a sparkling wine must be from Champagne, France in order to use the name?

Want to sound like a pro the next time your friends call their glass of bubbly or sparkling wine “Champagne?” Tell them to check the sparkling wine’s label for its country of origin.

What Are Brut Sparkling Wines?

Brut sparkling wines are unique for two reasons:

Bruts taste dry. You won’t overwhelm your palate because dryness translates to a light-textured drinking experience.

Bruts contain fewer than 12 grams of residual sugar per liter. It’s why brut sparkling wines are among the driest-tasting of all wines.

Why Drink Brut Sparkling Wine?

Brut wine's relatively low sugar content makes it a healthier alternative to other drinks. It’s ideal if you’re watching your waistline this holiday season.

The following is a breakdown of wine categories by sugar content, according to BKWine Magazine:

Brut nature, pas dosé, zéro dosage: 0-3 grams per liter and no sugar added

Extra brut: 0-6 g/l

Brut: 0-12 g/l

Extra dry: 12-17 g/l

Sec/Dry: 17-32 g/l

Demi-sec: 32-50 g/l

Doux: greater than 50 g/l

The volumes we’ve listed above are commonly for Champagne, but they are also often used for other sparkling wines as well. The same limits apply to all sparkling wines in the European Union.

Brut sparkling wines contain a mere 0-12 grams of sugar per liter.

How to Pair Brut Sparkling Wines

The best sparkling wines deserve the best food pairings. Make the most of your low-sugar sparkling wine experience by indulging with our favorite Brut entrée pairings.

Entrée pairings:

Seafoods, especially smoked salmon and lobster

Aged cheeses such as goat cheese or gouda

Pastas or risottos accompanied with cream sauce

Dessert pairings:

Angel food cake with berries

Fruit sorbets

Warm gingerbread

Best Low-Sugar Sparkling Wines For 2019

Don’t miss out on Benzinga’s top five recommended low-sugar sparkling wines for 2019.

1. Cheurlin Brut Speciale

Why we love Cheurlin Brut Spéciale:

Cheurlin Brut Spéciale is Cheurlin’s signature champagne for a reason. Versatile and distinct, it’s built both for lively outings and intimate celebrations. This full-bodied Champagne offers a long, tasty finish accompanied by lots of fine bubbles.

Brut Spéciale is sure to please your guests this holiday season. Cheurlin is also the official champagne of the Detroit Pistons and the NBA.

Product description:

An exquisite sunglow gold with amber highlights, animated with beads of fine bubbles. Subtle aroma of fresh biscuits. This splendid palate of crisp white fruit notes with a hint of brioche blends for a fresh, balanced finish. Shop Cheurlin Brut Spéciale.

ABV: 12%

Founded: 1788

Product Origin: Champagne, France

About Chuerlin:

Our story begins in 1788, when a Cheurlin, a Catholic priest from Landreville, France, began making the Champagne that became the backbone of his family. Over two centuries later, the current generation of the Cheurlin family continues in the storied tradition of their ancestral founder. (See Cheurlin’s homepage.)

2. Jean Laurent Blanc de Blancs

Why we love Jean Laurent Blanc de Blancs:

Jean Laurent Blanc de Blancs pairs well with shellfish, crab and lobster dishes — perfect for holiday time. Blanc de Blancs is an elegant-tasting Champagne filled with refreshing bubbles.

Product description:

You’ll detect melon, brioche and honey aromas and light floral notes. A fine bubble texture on the palate ends with a long, lingering finish. It’s great as an aperitif or with seafood or rich meats such as veal. Shop Jean Laurent Blanc de Blancs.

ABV: 12%

Founded: 1874

Product Origin: Champagne, France

About Jean Laurent:

Gold. Light. Eternal. Ephemeral. These words describe the Champagnes of Jean Laurent. Jean's family has been growing wine in the village of Celles-sur-Ource for more than 1,000 years. The estate is situated in the Aube, an outlying Champagne district south of Marne that shares the same chalky soils as the heart of Champagne and chablis. (See Jean Laurent’s homepage.)

3. Meiomi Sparkling



Why we love Meiomi Sparkling:

A refreshing and off-dry entry into the low-sugar sparkling wine marketplace, Meiomi Sparkling leads the palate with vibrant fruity flavors and a subtle yeasty aftertaste. Meiomi Sparkling pairs well with seafood year-round.

Product description:

You’ll detect a green apple aroma laced with hints of ambrosia. Flavors of crunchy pears, zesty citrus, and honey layer over a slight yeastiness and a fresh minerality. Enjoy this sparkling wine with fresh oysters topped with a classic mignonette sauce, sushi, warm brie or a fresh mixed berry tart. Shop Meiomi Sparkling.

ABV: 12%

Founded: 2006

Product Origin: North Coast, California

About Meiomi:

The name Meiomi (pronounced may-OH-mee) means "coast" in the language of the native coastal-dwelling Wappo and Yuki tribes.

All of Meiomi's vineyards can be found in California’s cool-climate coastal appellations of Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties, which have proven ideal for producing world-class pinot noir, chardonnay and rosé. Blending fruit from these regions creates richly layered wines with bold character and exceptional balance. These wines are always rich and ripe, elegantly expressive and offer a lot of depth and complexity. (See Meiomi’s homepage.)

4. Gruet Sauvage Rosé

Why we love Gruet Sauvage Rosé:

Gruet Sauvage Rosé features a berry-laden body with a subtle, lemony tart on the finish. Sauvage Rosé’s pink hue will turn heads at the dinner table.

We’re confident that Sauvage Rosé’s distinct fruity flavor is not for everyone, but Sauvage’s strawberry hits remain a refreshing element for a fun drinking experience.

Product description:

Sauvage Rosé offers vibrant wild strawberry and a hint of cherry — it really shines on the nose and palate and its bright acidity adds a unique touch. Shop Gruet Sauvage Rose.

ABV: 12.5%

Founded: 1984

Product Origin: New Mexico

About Gruet:

Founded in 1984, Gruet Winery specializes in Methode Champenoise sparkling wines. Family-owned and run, the New Mexico-based winery produces pinot noir and chardonnay-based sparkling wines and a small collection of still wines. Roots originate from Gilbert Gruet’s champagne house in Bethon, France. More than 25 vintages later, Gruet Winery has achieved unprecedented acclaim and remains a favorite of the nation’s top sommeliers. (See Gruet’s homepage.)

5. Antica Fratta Franciacorta Brut

Why we love Antica Fratta Franciacorta Brut:

Floral notes and aromas characterize Benzinga’s fifth favorite sparkling wine of 2019. Fun fact that keeps Benzinga coming back — according to Antica Fratta, Franciacorta Brut falls under the “sans année” classification. “Sans année” sparkling wines are a combination of various wines combined from different production years.

Product description:

Melon, brioche and honey aromas on the nose, with light floral notes. Fine bubble texture on the palate, ending with a long, lingering finish. Great as an aperitif, or with seafood or rich, white meats such as veal. Shop Antica Fratta Franciacorta Brut.

ABV: 13%

Founded: 1979

Product Origin: France

About Antica Fratta:

Lying to the south of Lake Iseo in the heart of Lombardy, Franciacorta is characterized by a cool climate which makes it well-suited to the French varietals of champagne, such as pinot noir and chardonnay. Antica Fratta’s commitment to honoring the land is evident in the exceptional wines it produces, which truly embody the essence of Franciacorta. (See Antica Fratta’s homepage.)