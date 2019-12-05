Austin Dunham Develops New Calisthenic Techniques

Calisthenics is a form of exercise consisting of a variety of movements that exercises large muscle groups, such as running, standing, grasping, pushing, etc. These exercises are often performed rhythmically and with minimal equipment, as bodyweight exercises.

At Imperium Group, our founder and CEO, Shazir Mucklai had the chance to chat with Austin Duham.

Austin Dunham is a young, driven yet humble entrepreneur raised by a single mother in Columbia, South Carolina. He found his passion and path to success while attending ROTC College. His hard work during his college times made him gather extraordinary skills and knowledge that any scholar will always wish to acquire. Dunham recently works by inspiring and motivating thousands of different people around the globe on how they can have a better lifestyle via calisthenics. This scholar also concentrates on informing young entrepreneurs on how they can easily commence their individual startups and eventually become successful in their endeavors over time.

By the age of 22, Dunham was already a successful entrepreneur having multiple six-figure investments. One of his great business ideas was launching a project on Kickstarter that attained $100,000 in investment revenue. One trick that has contributed to Dunham’s success story is the way he transformed his body and life via calisthenics training. He started utilizing calisthenics training as a result of being underweight; a factor that made his co-students end up making fun of him and at times even bullied him.

The unique combination of strength, stability, and control required to perform such acts is unlike anything else. Visually, it's one of the most eye-catching feats of strength possible, but being able to suspend yourself in mid-air is much more than just showing off your strength. Training the body without the use of external resistance equipment, such as free weights, dumbbells or cables, is known as calisthenics. It's been around since the dawn of humanity, but lately, it's been making quite a comeback.

Calisthenics, or bodyweight training, is the oldest and noblest form of exercise. Way before the invention of the modern gym, using only our bodies for resistance was not just the best way to train, it was the only way. It's no wonder that more and more people are getting excited, inspired and motivated by this resurgent phenomenon.

In progressive callisthenic training, progress is made by moving onto more challenging movements, not by simply adding weight to the same exercise. A beginner may start out with kneeling push-ups and bodyweight squats, while more advanced athletes can work on one-arm push-ups and single-leg squats. And don't be fooled by what appears simplistic. Once you master pull ups, you can begin working toward a one-arm pull up, meaning there are no limits on how far you can challenge yourself physically and mentally.

Image Sourced from Pixabay