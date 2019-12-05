Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 10:33am   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 93 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • Prosus (OTC: PROSF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Vibe Bioscience (OTC: VBSCF)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 68.42% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Prosus (OTC: PROSF) stock hit a yearly low of $65.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares fell to $62.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.64%.
  • Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares were down 0.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.29.
  • China Comms Construction (OTC: CCCGY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.81 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock hit a yearly low of $56.63 this morning. The stock was down 54.41% for the day.
  • NWS Holdings (OTC: NWSZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares moved down 0.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.00 to begin trading.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.47. Shares then traded down 0.05%.
  • The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) shares hit a yearly low of $13.40 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.66 to open trading.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.63 today morning. The stock was down 6.04% on the session.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.58. Shares then traded down 3.38%.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.71 today morning. The stock traded down 4.6% over the session.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.28% over the rest of the day.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares moved down 4.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.79 to begin trading.
  • SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares fell to $4.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.36%.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.86. Shares then traded down 1.29%.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.05 to begin trading.
  • Rainforest Resources (OTC: RRIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.45 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.89, and later moved down 0.69% over the session.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.29% over the rest of the day.
  • CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) shares were up 0.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.93.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was down 16.48% on the session.
  • Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) shares moved down 0.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.05 to begin trading.
  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%.
  • Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Nicox (OTC: NICXF) shares fell to $4.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.50, and later moved down 1.19% over the session.
  • Bay Area Gold Group (OTC: CHPMF) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 30.0% over the course of the day.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Thursday morning, later moving up 1.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) stock hit $4.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.41% over the course of the day.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 41.48% on the session.
  • Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) stock moved down 1.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.79 to open trading.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock hit $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.32% over the course of the day.
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.13, and later moved up 15.39% over the session.
  • MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) shares moved down 10.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.
  • Tinley Beverage Co (OTC: TNYBF) shares fell to $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.93%.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.32% on the day.
  • Envision Solar Intl (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares fell to $4.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.62%.
  • Erdene Resource Dev (OTC: ERDCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.34% on the session.
  • Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 56.5% over the session.
  • Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.58 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 14.44%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Laramide Resources (OTC: LMRXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.14, and later moved up 0.65% over the session.
  • Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 4.85% over the session.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock hit $0.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.65% over the course of the day.
  • EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 12.43% on the session.
  • Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 31.32% on the session.
  • Greenbriar Capital (OTC: GEBRF) shares fell to $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.03%.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares fell to $1.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.43%.
  • Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.92%.
  • Magna Gold (OTC: MGLQF) stock moved down 14.97% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
  • GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.3% over the course of the day.
  • Vibe Bioscience (OTC: VBSCF) shares moved down 4.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving up 68.42% over the rest of the day.
  • Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.49 on Thursday morning, later moving down 41.07% over the rest of the day.
  • EP Energy (OTC: EPEGQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.27% over the rest of the day.
  • Top Strike Resources (OTC: TPPRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 33.88% on the session.
  • Aberdeen International (OTC: AABVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 34.78% on the session.
  • Alkame Holdings (OTC: ALKM) shares moved down 25.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00024 to begin trading.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock hit $4.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.85% over the course of the day.
  • Algold Resources (OTC: ALGDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 31.48%.
  • Forbes Energy Services (OTC: FLSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 33.33% over the rest of the day.
  • U3O8 (OTC: UWEFF) shares fell to $0.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.94%.
  • Canterra Minerals (OTC: CTMCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Thursday. The stock was down 71.51% for the day.
  • FEC Resources (OTC: FECOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0015. Shares then traded down 55.0%.
  • MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Esrey Resources (OTC: LNGYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.004. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
  • Blue River Resources (OTC: BRVRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00305 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 38.0% on the day.
  • China Crescent (OTC: CCTR) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
  • FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0005. Shares then traded down 14.29%.
  • Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Simlatus (OTC: SIML) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000096 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 98.33% for the day.
  • Cruzani (OTC: CZNI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
  • Ecrid (OTC: ECDD) shares fell to $0.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.02%.
  • VizConnect (OTC: VIZC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) stock hit $0.0017 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.69% over the course of the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

