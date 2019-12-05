Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 93 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Prosus (OTC: PROSF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Prosus (OTC: PROSF) stock hit a yearly low of $65.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.