3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 7.7% to $10.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares increased by 0.8% to $57.99. The market cap stands at $40.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- New Jersey Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NJR) stock plummeted 2.4% to $41.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion.
