6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE) stock increased by 2.9% to $88.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAST) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $22.50. The market cap stands at $44.6 billion.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) stock increased by 1.4% to $52.60. The market cap seems to be at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.00.

 

Losers

  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock fell 2.4% to $3.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

