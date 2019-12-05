6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anixter International, Inc. (NYSE: AXE) stock increased by 2.9% to $88.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $83.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAST) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $35.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $22.50. The market cap stands at $44.6 billion.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) stock increased by 1.4% to $52.60. The market cap seems to be at $2.0 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.00.
Losers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock fell 2.4% to $3.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
