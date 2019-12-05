Market Overview

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares increased by 107.4% to $17.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.3 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on September 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $51.65. The market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • DarioHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRIO) stock rose 7.1% to $9.30. The market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 3.1% to $6.37. The market cap seems to be at $387.1 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 2.7% to $16.12. The market cap stands at $552.9 million.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 1.9% to $18.73. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $209.17. The market cap seems to be at $11.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $199.00.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 1.2% to $1.66. The market cap seems to be at $945.1 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $59.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $63.00.

 

Losers

  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares plummeted 58.5% to $61.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $218.00.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares decreased by 20.2% to $6.19. The market cap seems to be at $97.1 million.
  • Omeros, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMER) stock plummeted 11.2% to $13.54. The market cap seems to be at $784.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares plummeted 9.7% to $0.53. The market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) stock plummeted 9.3% to $4.99. The market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares decreased by 3.0% to $8.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.9 million.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 2.9% to $6.62. The market cap seems to be at $488.7 million. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on September 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock decreased by 1.0% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

