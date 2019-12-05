Market Overview

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $4.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $110.4 million.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock rose 4.1% to $22.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 1.2% to $273.02. The market cap stands at $110.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares surged 1.1% to $19.20. The market cap stands at $633.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Elastic, Inc. (NYSE: ESTC) shares fell 14.7% to $66.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $90.00.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 1.0% to $49.33. The market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

