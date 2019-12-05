40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares rose 132.4% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced URORA Phase 3 trial results of Voclosporin in Lupus Nephritis met primary endpoints and showed statistical significance in all pre-specified hierarchical secondary endpoints.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAS) rose 15.2% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) rose 13.2% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement to sell Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary to Carriage Services for $33 million.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) rose 13% to $11.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 11.2% to $49.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY trial of pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Meeting.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 8.1% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after falling 11.43% on Wednesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 7.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) rose 7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) rose 7% to $50.50 in pre-market trading after surging 36.91% on Wednesday.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares rose 6.3% to $125.53 in pre-market trading. Five Below reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) rose 6% to $24.25 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 5.9% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company appointed Yoav Stern as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 5.3% to $1.40 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 5.2% to $17.52 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 5% to $9.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.15% on Wednesday.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) rose 4.4% to $160.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) rose 4.4% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 and FY19 guidance.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) rose 3.4% to $22.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 3% to $7.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 3% to $32.28 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded YETI from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $37.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after the company said it delivered 2,528 vehicles in November.
Losers
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 38.7% to $5.24 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares fell 22.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Millendo Therapeutics priced its 4.1 million share public offering of common stock at $6.00 per share.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 18.6% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY19 guidance. The company also disclosed that President and CEO Linda Heasley is stepping down.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 13.1% to $13.24 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock priced in the $13.10-$13.40 per share range.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 13% to $68.00 in pre-market trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 11.4% to $6.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 8.7% to $136.19 in pre-market trading following news topline results from a Phase 3 study of SAGE-217 did not meet a primary endpoint at day 15 of the trial.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) fell 7.1% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported an $80 million common stock offering.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 4.8% to $40.12 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 4.7% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after rising 49.21% on Wednesday.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) fell 3.3% to $131.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) fell 3.2% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock via selling shareholders.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell 3.1% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) fell 2.5% to $15.51 in pre-market trading after announcing a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 3.5% to $167.40 in pre-market trading. Workday reported a solid third quarter earnings beat.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 3.3% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) fell 3% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 10 million share common stock offering.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 2.7% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.71% on Tuesday.
- New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) fell 2.7% to $41.40 in pre-market trading after announcing a $235 million common stock offering.
