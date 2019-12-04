Project44 Opens Paris Office, Second In Europe

Logistics technology provider project44 said late Dec. 3 that it has opened an office in Paris, its second European office after Aalborg, Denmark.

Renaud Houri, project44's senior vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will oversee the Paris office, the company said. Houri joined project44 in July after spending time at IBM and Shippeo.

Chicago-based project44, which is privately held, entered Europe in December 2018 after acquiring GateHouse Logistics, a firm based in Aalborg, about 140 miles from Copenhagen. Project44 also has teams in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

The company builds order and shipping visibility tools that provide a real-time view of an end-to-end supply chain. Using these tools, businesses can get a comprehensive view of how their supply chains are working and problem areas that need to be addressed.

Project44 specializes in the "one-to-many" communications model embodied in its Application Programming Interface tool, commonly known as API. By being the backbone connecting a customer with all carriers through one set of pipes, API promises a speed and depth of data flow and integration never available before in transportation, its advocates contend.

The company started by connecting shippers with less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. It has since expanded to encompass truckload, intermodal, parcel and ocean freight services. It also supports small-package transactions in Africa, Asia and Australia.

Project44 finished second behind Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the voting for the FreightTech 25 top providers for 2020. The top 25 were announced at the FreightWaves LIVE Chicago on Nov. 13.

