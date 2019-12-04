38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares surged 47.8% to $0.2778 on continued momentum after the company joined the manufacturing USA's tissue Biofabrication initiative.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares climbed 44% to $6.75. On Tuesday, Protagonist Therapeutics announced results from mid-stage study of PTG-300 in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) gained 19.2% to $41.07. Relmada Therapeutics priced its common-stock offering of 3.33 million shares at $30 per share. The company expects to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from the offering, which is expected to close Dec. 6.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares climbed 17.8% to $4.6893.
- Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) rose 16.8% to $29.14 after the company announced a collaboration with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize FLX475 in Asia. Rapt is set to receive $10 million upfront and $108 million total milestones.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 15.7% to $56.73. Kodiak Sciences priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $46 per share.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) climbed 11.9% to $3.77.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) surged 11.4% to $5.00.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 11.4% to $9.49. Strength may be due to macro optimism after Bloomberg reported that a US-China trade deal is getting closer.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 11.2% to $7.33.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) shares rose 10.8% to $7.40. Argus Research upgraded Universal Technical from Sell to Hold.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) gained 10.7% to $4.44. Shares of oil companies are trading higher following a larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories as well as positive US-China trade reports and anticipation of further OPEC production cuts this year.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 10.5% to $6.30.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) surged 10% to $7.77.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) shares rose 9.4% to $67.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) shares gained 9.4% to $11.50.
- Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) surged 9.2% to $8.56.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) jumped 9.1% to $4.70.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 8.9% to $11.91 after the company reported strong US Land Rover sales and announced it will be raising passenger vehicle prices starting in 2020.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 8.8% to $4.10.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares dipped 20.6% to $3.81 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) dropped 17.2% to $16.68 after the company priced its 6.5 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares tumbled 16.4% to $1.88.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 10.7% to $4.51 after dropping 11.71% on Tuesday.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 10.6% to $25.49 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak FY20 sales forecast.’
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) dipped 9.4% to $47.96 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $47.60 per share in cash.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 9.1% to $16.94.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) dipped 9.1% to $12.53.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 8.6% to $62.73 after the company priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $58 per share.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dropped 8.6% to $4.98.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dipped 8.5% to $1.8850.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) fell 8.3% to $24.78.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 8.1% to $4.08 after the company priced its 41.55 million share common stock offering at $3.13 per share. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $5.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 7.3% to $17.61 after the company announced a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 5.8% to $30.10.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 5.6% to $49.84 despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 5.5% to $164.01 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 and FY20 guidance. The company said it does not expect its recent Scout RFP acquisition to have a notable impact on subscription revenue until 2022.
- Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) shares fell 4.4% to $35.23. Cannae Holdings priced its upsized 6.5 million share public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $214,500,000.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.