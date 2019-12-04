Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 89 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Westpac Banking (OTC: WEBNF).
  • South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Casa Minerals (OTC: CASXF) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 20.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday:

  • Westpac Banking (OTC: WEBNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOF) stock moved down 0.84% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.59 to open trading.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.62 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.34% on the day.
  • First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock hit $1.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.02% over the course of the day.
  • Ferrexpo (OTC: FEEXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.17% on the day.
  • zooplus (OTC: ZLPSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $95.00, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.59. Shares then traded down 1.08%.
  • Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares were down 21.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.60.
  • Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57 today morning. The stock traded down 4.0% over the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit $10.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.38% over the course of the day.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.74% over the rest of the day.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.54 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.42% on the session.
  • Grange Resources (OTC: GRRLF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares moved up 2.07% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.57 to begin trading.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Humanigen (OTC: HGEN) stock hit $0.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.2% over the course of the day.
  • Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HBSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $40.00 today morning. The stock traded down 0.62% over the session.
  • FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock hit $0.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.57% over the course of the day.
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • Gulfslope Energy (OTC: GSPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 8.33%.
  • FalconStor Software (OTC: FALC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.37 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Envision Solar Intl (NASDAQ: EVSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.48 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares fell to $3.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.14%.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (OTC: GPVRF) shares were down 2.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 6.7% over the session.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved up 12.62% over the session.
  • Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.00, and later moved down 3.66% over the session.
  • NetCents Technology (OTC: NTTCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.15. Shares then traded down 16.55%.
  • Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
  • Trutankless (OTC: TKLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.07%.
  • Velocys (OTC: OXFCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares were down 14.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Smoke Cartel (OTC: SMKC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 20.0% on the session.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares fell to $1.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.31% for the day.
  • Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Sanchez Midstream (AMEX: SNMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 33.93%.
  • Tengasco (AMEX: TGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.05% on the day.
  • Palamina (OTC: PLMNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
  • Pulse Evolution (OTC: PLFX) stock hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.0% over the course of the day.
  • QT Vascular (OTC: QTVLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.001. Shares then traded down 66.67%.
  • Environmental Solutions (OTC: ESWW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.
  • Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Mint (OTC: MITJF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 43.44% for the day.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.29%.
  • BlueBird Battery Metals (OTC: BBBMF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • BluMetric Environmental (OTC: SEPOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 9.37% on the session.
  • International Cannabrands (OTC: GEATF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 88.24% on the session.
  • Pure Alumina (OTC: HEGLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Deep-South Resources (OTC: JAUGF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Hanwei Energy Services (OTC: HNWEF) shares fell to $0.0045 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 51.72%.
  • Miramont Resources (OTC: MRRMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Tsodilo Resources (OTC: TSDRF) shares moved down 6.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 16.92%.
  • Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 8.94% on the session.
  • Roadman Inv (OTC: RMANF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares hit a yearly low of $5.06 today morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.
  • Casa Minerals (OTC: CASXF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
  • Shengkai Innovations (OTC: VALV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.39% on the day.
  • VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 42.31% over the rest of the day.
  • First Energy Metals (OTC: ASKDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Novra Technologies (OTC: NVRVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 14.26% over the session.
  • China Rapid Finance (NYSE: XRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.01%.
  • GGX Gold (OTC: GGXXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Intellinetics (OTC: INLX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
  • Coil Tubing Technology (OTC: CTBG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 45.0% over the session.
  • Alba Minerals (OTC: AXVEF) shares were down 8.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Backstageplay (OTC: PRYNF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.05%.
  • Ezion Holdings (OTC: EZIDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0001, and later moved down 99.96% over the session.
  • Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000296. Shares then traded down 25.0%.
  • Spine Injury Solutions (OTC: SPIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 36.91% for the day.
  • M Line Holdings (OTC: MLHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00059 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.
  • Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Northsight Capital (OTC: NCAP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0012 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

