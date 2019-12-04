Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 124 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Orthometrix (OTC: OMRX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 40.68% afterwards.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.99. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.

Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.61. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.48 for a change of up 1.37%.

Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NPPXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.

Keyence (OTC: KYCCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $363.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.

Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.35. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.12.

Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.56%.

Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.50. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.24 with a daily change of up 1.99%.

Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) shares broke to $423.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.

ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares were up 4.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.57.

Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $345.84. Shares traded up 0.98%.

Kao (OTC: KAOOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $323.35 for a change of up 2.04%.

Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.40.

SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $475.86 with a daily change of down 2.8%.

Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSY) shares hit a yearly high of $366.38. The stock traded up 2.37% on the session.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares broke to $73.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $68.44 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.98 with a daily change of up 0.79%.

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares hit $45.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.

McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $171.16 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.98. The stock traded flat% on the session.

National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) shares set a new yearly high of $54.33 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $229.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.45. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

Sartorius (OTC: SUVPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.00 on Wednesday, moving flat%.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.81 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.07%.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

Randstad (OTC: RANJY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.75. Shares traded up 1.91%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $374.93 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

Origin Energy (OTC: OGFGY) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.67.

Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.87.

Orkla (OTC: ORKLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.82 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERFSF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $535.00. Shares traded up 5.09%.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.

Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares set a new yearly high of $78.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.41% on the session.

Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.46 with a daily change of up 2.22%.

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to $61.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

TOTO (OTC: TOTDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.68. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.18%.

Smith (DS) (OTC: DITHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.92 with a daily change of flat%.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) stock hit a yearly high price of $176.94. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

Synnex (NYSE: SNX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $125.00. Shares traded up 2.5%.

Square Enix Holdings (OTC: SQNXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.6%.

Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.35. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.91%.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTC: TKFOY) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.41. The stock was flat% for the day.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.70 on Wednesday, moving up 1.34%.

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $166.10 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOY) shares set a new yearly high of $192.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

IMI (OTC: IMIAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.97.

AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.61. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.02.

Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares were up 1.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $194.10 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

Gibson Energy (OTC: GBNXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.52. The stock was flat% for the day.

Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.4% for the day.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $51.50. Shares traded down 0.03%.

TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares broke to $13.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.51 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $

shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.21 for a change of up 1.56%. Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DMPZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.93. The stock was up 6.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.93. The stock was up 6.43% for the day. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares were up 2.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.40 for a change of up 2.95%.

shares were up 2.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.40 for a change of up 2.95%. Qualitas Controladora (OTC: QUCOF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.20 on Wednesday, moving up 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.20 on Wednesday, moving up 0.03%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.96. Shares traded up 0.15%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.96. Shares traded up 0.15%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.80. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.80. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.32. Shares traded up 0.93%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.32. Shares traded up 0.93%. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.30.

shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.30. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.84. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.84. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session. Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.73%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.73%. Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.02.

shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.02. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $61.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%. Uponor (OTC: UPNRF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.97 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.97 for a change of flat%. GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.71%. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.95 with a daily change of down 1.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.95 with a daily change of down 1.93%. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares hit $45.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.29%.

shares hit $45.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.29%. Codan (OTC: CODAF) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 for a change of up 0.69%.

shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.35 for a change of up 0.69%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.38.

shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.38. Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.22%. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.43 for a change of down 4.6%.

shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.43 for a change of down 4.6%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares were up 3.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11.

shares were up 3.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11. Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.67 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.67 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $39.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. Gabriel Resources (OTC: GBRRF) shares were down 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.54.

shares were down 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.54. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.18%. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares hit a yearly high of $38.22. The stock traded up 18.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $38.22. The stock traded up 18.14% on the session. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.98. The stock traded up 5.45% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.98. The stock traded up 5.45% on the session. Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) shares broke to $7.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.66%.

shares broke to $7.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.66%. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.37.

shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.37. Embassy Bancorp (OTC: EMYB) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.35.

shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.35. Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.39 this morning. The stock was up 15.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.39 this morning. The stock was up 15.02% on the session. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%. Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.84.

shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.84. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.14% on the session. Aurania Resources (OTC: AUIAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.39 with a daily change of down 4.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.39 with a daily change of down 4.31%. NGEx Minerals (OTC: NGXXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.23 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.23 with a daily change of flat%. Bexil (OTC: BXLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 6.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 6.0% for the day. TSS (OTC: TSSI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.20. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.20. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares hit $3.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.49%.

shares hit $3.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.49%. Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares were down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of down 0.59%.

shares were down 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of down 0.59%. Towne Bancorp Inc Az (OTC: TWNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Wednesday, moving up 11.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Wednesday, moving up 11.11%. Southshore Community Bank (OTC: SSHC) shares were up 566.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 for a change of up 566.6%.

shares were up 566.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 for a change of up 566.6%. Petrodorado Energy (OTC: PTRDF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of flat%. Invitro International (OTC: IVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Wednesday, moving up 6.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Wednesday, moving up 6.25%. PlayBOX US (OTC: PYBX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 40.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 40.68%. Orthometrix (OTC: OMRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat.

