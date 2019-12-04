Tesla's All-Electric Cybertruck To Join Mexican City's Police Force

The mayor of Ciudad Valles, Mexico, recently ordered 15 of the new all-electric Cybertrucks manufactured by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Mayor Adrián Esper Cárdenas said the Cybertrucks will be used for police patrols and other services in the central Mexican city of 176,935 people.

"I reserved 10 two-motor and five three-motor models," Cárdenas said during a press conference Nov. 29, according to Mexican news outlet El Imparcial.

"It's not about speed because we don't want speed. What we're looking for is power in order to pull water pipes, the garbage trailers. They'll have twice the loads of a normal truck," Cárdenas said.

The Cybertruck was unveiled during a glitzy event in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

According to Tesla's website, the new truck will come in three versions: a single-motor Cybertruck starting at $39,000; a dual-motor model for $49,000; and a top-of-the-line three-motor variation for $69,900.

Production could start in late 2021 for the single and dual-motor version, and late 2022 for the tri-motor version, according to Tesla. The vehicle revealed on Nov. 22 was just a prototype, with many analysts guessing what the final product will look like.

Tesla's Cybertruck is available for pre-order with a $100 deposit. Cárdenas said he has already reserved the trucks by making a deposit of $1,500 with his own money.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said the company has already received more than 200,000 pre-orders.

"The important thing is that regardless of the fact that the cost can be a little high, the benefit is that if you don't have to perform maintenance or put gas in them, you'll be able to save 24 million pesos a year, and with that you've paid back half of the investment," Cárdenas said during his Nov. 29 press conference.

Ciudad Valles joined the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in wanting to use the Cybertruck as a police vehicle.

Shortly after Tesla unveiled the truck on Nov. 22, the Dubai Police Force tweeted an image of the truck emblazoned with their logo: "#CyberTruck Dubai Police — 2020."

Image Sourced from pixabay