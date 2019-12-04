Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expedia CEO, CFO Resign; Chairman Barry Diller, Vice Chair Kern To Takeover
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Expedia CEO, CFO Resign; Chairman Barry Diller, Vice Chair Kern To Takeover

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced management changes and initiated a 20 million share buyback program.

Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill have resigned. Chairman Barry Diller and vice chairman Peter Kern are to oversee executive leadership team while the board determines the leadership of the company. Diller has been chairman of Expedia since 2002.

"Ultimately, senior management and the Board disagreed on strategy," Diller said in a press release. "Earlier this year, Expedia embarked on an ambitious reorganization plan with the goal of bringing our brands and technology together in a more efficient way. This reorganization, while sound in concept, resulted in a material loss of focus on our current operations, leading to disappointing third quarter results and a lackluster near-term outlook."

Expedia's stock traded up 7.2% to $106.08 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas This December

Posted-In: Barry DillerNews Buybacks Management Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE)

19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
10 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Institutional Buying
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wednesday's Market Minute: Skating On Thin Ice