7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $6.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.8 million.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $4.62. The market cap stands at $578.8 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.50.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE: HCR) stock surged 2.2% to $0.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
  • Apache, Inc. (NYSE: APA) stock rose 1.0% to $18.55. The market cap stands at $8.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 29, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares increased by 1.0% to $38.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • Phillips 66, Inc. (NYSE: PSX) shares fell 1.6% to $111.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $51.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $125.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

