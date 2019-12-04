Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 6.2% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 3.5% to $3.50. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares increased by 2.0% to $22.29. The market cap seems to be at $44.6 billion.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $11.10. The market cap seems to be at $87.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Owens-Corning, Inc. (NYSE: OC) stock decreased by 1.4% to $64.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 04, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

