12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock surged 14.0% to $2.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares increased by 12.8% to $5.29. The market cap stands at $365.9 million.
- Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares surged 12.5% to $9.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.5 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- Kodiak Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares surged 4.7% to $51.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.8 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock rose 1.2% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares increased by 1.0% to $11.79. The market cap seems to be at $173.7 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock plummeted 11.5% to $3.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $258.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock declined 6.8% to $64.00. The market cap seems to be at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on November 25, is at Outperform, with a price target of $70.00.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares declined 6.4% to $32.25. The market cap stands at $281.2 million.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock plummeted 2.9% to $3.30. The market cap seems to be at $69.1 million.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares decreased by 1.1% to $42.07. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Commerzbank, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock plummeted 1.1% to $43.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on November 12, the current rating is at Outperform.
