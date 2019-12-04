Market Overview

Amazon Launches 'Portable' Smart Speaker Designed Specially For India
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 3:03am   Comments
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZNlaunched a new device in its Echo smart speakers series in India on Wednesday.

The device called “Echo Input” comes with a 4800 mAh in-built battery. It can function wirelessly unlike other Echo devices which need to be plugged into a power source at all times.

Echo Input can support up to 10 hours of playback time with one full battery recharge, Amazon says.

Amazon’s vice president for Alexa devices told TechCrunch that “portability” was one of the most demanded features in India, leading to the company’s decision to launch the product in the country.

The other features in the device work similar to Echo Dot, except that the portable speaker doesn’t support cable connection with other devices, Amazon’s website shows.

Echo Input is available on Amazon’s India website starting Wednesday for pre-order at about $69.6 and will be released on December 18 at $83.5.

The company has shared no immediate plans to launch the device in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Price Action

Amazon’s shares closed 0.65% lower at $1769.96 on Tuesday.

 

