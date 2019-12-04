Market Overview

Sequoia Capital To Invest $3.4B In US And China

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 5:31am   Comments
Sequoia Capital, a venture capital firm, has raised $3.4 billion for investments in the U.S. and China, according to the information on their Form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened

The California-based company filed the Form D with SEC on Tuesday, providing details about their recent fundraising and investment plans. The paperwork shows the company has raised around $2.4 billion for investments in Chinese startups and another $1 billion for later-stage U.S. companies. 

$1.8 billion was raised for Sequoia Capital China Growth Fund V and about around $550 million for Sequoia Capital China Venture Fund VII. The company has closed $998.5 million for Sequoia Capital U.S. Growth Fund VIII, L.P.

Why It Matters

The venture capital company earlier invested in a long list of high-profile companies both in the U.S. and China. This includes US-based companies, such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX), Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp and Instagram, and Chinese firms like Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Ant Financial, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), ByteDance.

