MSU Celebrates 'Giving Tuesday' With 4th Annual 'Give Green' Day
Michigan State University is celebrating its 4th annual "Give Green" day today, which coencides with Giving Tuesday.
The effort looks to fund 31 projects each seeking between $2,500 and $50,000 in support with all 18 of the colleges taking part.
Some of the groups involved are:
- 4-H Foundation
- Athletics
- MSU Innovation Center
- Wharton Center for Performing Arts
- Both campus museums
- MSU Libraries
- WKAR
Last year the drive had more than 4,100 donors, according to a press release, and yielded more than $788,000
To make an online gift on Give Green Day, head to givingday.msu.edu/projects, select a project to support and follow the steps to complete your gift.
