MSU Celebrates 'Giving Tuesday' With 4th Annual 'Give Green' Day

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 6:42pm   Comments
Michigan State University is celebrating its 4th annual "Give Green" day today, which coencides with Giving Tuesday.

The effort looks to fund 31 projects each seeking between $2,500 and $50,000 in support with all 18 of the colleges taking part.

Some of the groups involved are:

  • 4-H Foundation
  • Athletics
  • MSU Innovation Center
  • Wharton Center for Performing Arts
  • Both campus museums
  • MSU Libraries
  • WKAR

Last year the drive had more than 4,100 donors, according to a press release, and yielded more than $788,000

To make an online gift on Give Green Day, head to givingday.msu.edu/projects, select a project to support and follow the steps to complete your gift. 

Posted-In: donate fundraising Give Green Giving Tuesday MSU

