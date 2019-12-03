What To Know About The Apple Music Awards

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced its first ever Apple Music Awards to celebrate "the best and boldest musicians of 2019." Apple will host a live-event Wednesday which will be "unlike anything ever seen" and will be streamed live through iTunes on Wednesday 9:30 p.m. EST.

Apple is honoring musicians for the "enormous impact" they have had on the global culture. The iPhone maker and streaming music provider will present awards across multiple categories and already named winners.

Drumroll, Please...

Billie Eillish won Artist of the Year and she will headline Apple's award show. Her first full-length debut album titled "WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" was co-written and produced with her brother FINNEAS and was the most played album on Apple Music in 2019. Eillish will also take home Apple Music's Album of the Year award and will share Songwriter of the Year with her brother.

Lizzo dominated headlines with "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You" and she will be awarded with Apple's Breakthrough Artist of the Year. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X was named the Song of the Year.

"The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and International Content in the press release. "We couldn't be more excited to celebrate them."

Related Links:

Spotify Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Throws Some Shade at Apple And Amazon

Best Apps And Games Of 2019: Apple Report