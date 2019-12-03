Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 55 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Sony (OTC: SNEJF) .

Liska Biometry (OTC: LSKA) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCF)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 8.84%.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

Sony (OTC: SNEJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.31. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares broke to $64.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $64.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $414.81. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $414.81. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to $101.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.

Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.74 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.74 with a daily change of flat%. Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a yearly high of $84.43. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $198.56. Shares traded up 1.96%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $198.56. Shares traded up 1.96%. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.27 with a daily change of up 0.79%.

Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares were up 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.76.

shares were up 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.76. Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.30. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.30. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.32 with a daily change of up 7.29%.

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares broke to $8.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.91%.

shares broke to $8.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.91%. Homeserve (OTC: HMSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.35. The stock traded up 6.6% on the session.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares broke to $3.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.81%.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.86. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $48.86. The stock was up 3.4% for the day. Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.59% for the day.

Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.66. Shares traded up 1.84%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.66. Shares traded up 1.84%. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Tuesday, moving up 5.82%.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares were up 5.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.93.

shares were up 5.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.93. Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $58.74 with a daily change of up 105.8%.

Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.81. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.81. The stock was up 1.89% for the day. Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.75. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares were up 14.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.13 for a change of up 14.95%.

shares were up 14.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.13 for a change of up 14.95%. Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares broke to $16.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.

Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares were up 1.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.16.

shares were up 1.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.16. Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were up 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.87. Shares traded down 0.19%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.87. Shares traded down 0.19%. Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.28.

Ascletis Pharma (OTC: ASCLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares broke to $4.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares hit $19.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

shares hit $19.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.85 with a daily change of up 3.71%.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.26.

shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.26. Novo Resources (OTC: NSRPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 for a change of down 0.72%.

shares were down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 for a change of down 0.72%. Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.51. Shares traded up 0.48%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.51. Shares traded up 0.48%. PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Aurania Resources (OTC: AUIAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.06 with a daily change of up 13.09%.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly high of $5.75. The stock traded down 8.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.75. The stock traded down 8.84% on the session. Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares broke to $8.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.28 for a change of flat%.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. Captiva Verde Land (OTC: CPIVF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 23.19% on the session.

Torotel (OTC: TTLO) shares were up 413.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40.

shares were up 413.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40. Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.28. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

Blue Earth Resources (OTC: BERI) shares hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Liska Biometry (OTC: LSKA) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0024. The stock was flat% for the day.

