Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 55 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Sony (OTC: SNEJF).
- Liska Biometry (OTC: LSKA) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCF)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 8.84%.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:
- Sony (OTC: SNEJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.31. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares broke to $64.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $414.81. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to $101.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.74 with a daily change of flat%.
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a yearly high of $84.43. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $198.56. Shares traded up 1.96%.
- Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.27 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares were up 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.76.
- Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.30. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.32 with a daily change of up 7.29%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares broke to $8.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.91%.
- Homeserve (OTC: HMSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.35. The stock traded up 6.6% on the session.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares broke to $3.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.81%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.86. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
- Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.59% for the day.
- Vector Group (NYSE: VGR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.66. Shares traded up 1.84%.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Tuesday, moving up 5.82%.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares were up 5.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.93.
- Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $58.74 with a daily change of up 105.8%.
- Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.81. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.75. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares were up 14.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.13 for a change of up 14.95%.
- Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) shares broke to $16.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares were up 1.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.16.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were up 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.35.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.87. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.28.
- Ascletis Pharma (OTC: ASCLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares broke to $4.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.8%.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares hit $19.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Constellation (NASDAQ: CNST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.85 with a daily change of up 3.71%.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.26.
- Novo Resources (OTC: NSRPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 for a change of down 0.72%.
- Bear Creek Mining (OTC: BCEKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.51. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Aurania Resources (OTC: AUIAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.06 with a daily change of up 13.09%.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly high of $5.75. The stock traded down 8.84% on the session.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares broke to $8.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.03%.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.28 for a change of flat%.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- Captiva Verde Land (OTC: CPIVF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 23.19% on the session.
- Torotel (OTC: TTLO) shares were up 413.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40.
- Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.28. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- Blue Earth Resources (OTC: BERI) shares hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Liska Biometry (OTC: LSKA) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0024. The stock was flat% for the day.
