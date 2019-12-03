Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • Companhia De Saneamento, Inc. (NYSE: SBS) stock rose 1.4% to $13.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) shares plummeted 2.7% to $18.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on October 28, the current rating is at Peer Perform.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock fell 1.3% to $7.77. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

