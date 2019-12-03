5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock increased by 1.2% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
- Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 0.9% to $83.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $90.00.
Losers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 10.3% to $3.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 4.2% to $5.52. The market cap seems to be at $825.9 million.
- AerCap Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AER) stock declined 2.5% to $60.00. The market cap seems to be at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $77.00.
