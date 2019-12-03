Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock increased by 1.2% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock moved upwards by 0.9% to $83.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $90.00.

 

Losers

  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares declined 10.3% to $3.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 4.2% to $5.52. The market cap seems to be at $825.9 million.
  • AerCap Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AER) stock declined 2.5% to $60.00. The market cap seems to be at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $77.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + AER)

3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session