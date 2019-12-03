Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares rose 106.2% to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 38.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after announcing a $75 million common stock offering. ViewRay also reported collaborations with Elekta and Medtronic.
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 11.5% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 7.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after Cleveland-Cliffs announced plans to acquire the company for $3.36 per share.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 6.3% to $42.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that AXS-12 achieved primary endpoint in concert Phase 2 trial in narcolepsy.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) rose 5.2% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.02% on Monday.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.7% to $8.47 in pre-market trading.
  • TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) rose 2.8% to $21.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 2.8% to $58.80 in pre-market trading.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 2.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after announcing it has received notice New York Stock Exchange that the company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s minimum average share price listing requirement.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 46.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 31.9% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019.’
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 11.8% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 40 million share common stock offering.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 8.1% to $46.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 8% to $7.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire AK Steel for approximately $3 billion.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4.5% to $60.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten offering of its common stock.
  • TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) fell 4.4% to $42.75 after the company reported a 3 million share offering by selling shareholders.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.7% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 3.4% to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 3.2% to $144.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 2.9% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after declining 6.11% on Monday.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 2.9% to $18.66 in the pre-market trading session after rising 7.86% on Monday.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

