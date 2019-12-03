22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares rose 106.2% to $59.00 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 38.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after announcing a $75 million common stock offering. ViewRay also reported collaborations with Elekta and Medtronic.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 11.5% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 7.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after Cleveland-Cliffs announced plans to acquire the company for $3.36 per share.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 6.3% to $42.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that AXS-12 achieved primary endpoint in concert Phase 2 trial in narcolepsy.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) rose 5.2% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.02% on Monday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.7% to $8.47 in pre-market trading.
- TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) rose 2.8% to $21.99 in pre-market trading.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 2.8% to $58.80 in pre-market trading.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 2.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after announcing it has received notice New York Stock Exchange that the company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s minimum average share price listing requirement.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 46.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 31.9% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019.’
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 11.8% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 40 million share common stock offering.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 8.1% to $46.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 8% to $7.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire AK Steel for approximately $3 billion.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) fell 4.5% to $60.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten offering of its common stock.
- TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) fell 4.4% to $42.75 after the company reported a 3 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.7% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 3.4% to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 3.2% to $144.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 2.9% to $34.63 in pre-market trading after declining 6.11% on Monday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) fell 2.9% to $18.66 in the pre-market trading session after rising 7.86% on Monday.
